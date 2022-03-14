Last Day for Kentucky Tornado Victims to Apply for FEMA Assistance

The FEMA deadline is approaching in western Kentucky.
Today is the final day for tornado victims can begin the application process to receive FEMA assistance.
49 million dollars has already been approved in disaster loans for areas hit by the deadly storms.
There has also been $14 million in aid given out to people for housing assistance and medical expenses.
Nearly 7,000 Kentucky residents have visited the 18 FEMA recovery centers.
If you would like to apply, the easiest way is to visit FEMA's Disaster Center in Dawson Springs or on the agency's website.