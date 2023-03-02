 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Law Enforcement on high alert following shooter threat in Tell City

Tell City Police Officers were on high alert Wednesday following Tuesday evenings shooter threat.

Parents and students were abruptly evacuated during Tuesday evenings sectional basketball game at Tell City Jr. Sr. High School after 911 dispatch received a non specific report regarding an active shooter in the area. 

Tell City Police say the claim was made to an officer in Illinois from someone claiming to be in Tell City. 

"There was no school referenced, there was no direct threat made, there was no time, there was no indication. But they felt they should notify the local agencies. The local agencies responded and investigated. It turned out there was absolutely no threat, false alarm," said John Scioldo, the Superintendent of Tell City-Troy Township Schools. 

Authorities spent Tuesday night searching for a shooter, conducting a thorough search of the building. 

Fortunately the building was clear and the game was able to start over Wednesday. 

"We had 5 law enforcement on site last night, we've doubled that right now in uniform," said Scioldo. "We have some plain clothed, we have relegated where our entrances are. So everybody has to pass through the spots where we can put eyes on every single person coming in and out."

Wednesday's game presented a smaller crowd compared to Tuesday. 

Officers were able to closely monitor the scene. 

Although 44News was unable to receive a comment from parents or students in attendance at Wednesday night's game, many felt secure while attending.

