Lawmakers Hope a New Indiana Law Will Curb Catalytic Converter Thefts

A new Indiana law will make it harder for thieves to sell catalytic converters.
The profitable car part used to sell for upwards of $250. Sales are now being capped at $25 per day, thanks to the new law.
This specific crime had a 300% increase over last year. The authors of the bill hope it discourages this specific type of theft in the state.
"It's happening all across the state," said Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. "It's not an R or a D issue or just a northern or southern part of our state issue, it's been statewide."
The purpose of the part is to convert toxic emissions to ones less harmful.
They are made of Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Gold, making them a bigger target for thieves.