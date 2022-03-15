 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lawmakers Hope a New Indiana Law Will Curb Catalytic Converter Thefts

  • Updated
  • 0
indiana-statehouse-front.jpg

A new Indiana law will make it harder for thieves to sell catalytic converters.

The profitable car part used to sell for upwards of $250. Sales are now being capped at $25 per day, thanks to the new law.

This specific crime had a 300% increase over last year. The authors of the bill hope it discourages this specific type of theft in the state.

"It's happening all across the state," said Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. "It's not an R or a D issue or just a northern or southern part of our state issue, it's been statewide."

The purpose of the part is to convert toxic emissions to ones less harmful.

They are made of Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Gold, making them a bigger target for thieves.

