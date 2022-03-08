Lawsuit Accuses Alorica of Violating Owensboro Lease, Stalling Bell Bank Move

A lawsuit asking Alorica to vacate a property in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky, has been filed.

OWB Downtown LLC filed the suit against the company accusing it of violating its lease.

The lawsuit claims that Alorica asked to be released from the lease, but after the two sides negotiated a buyout, the lawsuit claims that Alorica never paid up.

The building on Frederica Street that was previously occupied by Alorica is currently sitting empty, and is supposed to be home to a new Bell Bank location.

Bell Bank announced its expansion into Owensboro back in February, and projected it to bring in 180 new jobs with and an economic impact of more than $50 million.

Bell Bank cannot occupy the facility until the alleged lease violation with Alorica is settled.