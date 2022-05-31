Lawsuit accuses Ascension Health of religious discrimination in COVID vaccine mandate

A class-action lawsuit says religious discrimination was committed at Ascension Health hospitals around Indiana in relation to the healthcare system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers.
The 208-page lawsuit lists dozens of individuals as plaintiffs, including some suspended and terminated from positions at Ascension Health hospitals in Evansville and Boonville.
The lawsuit claims that in one instance, a nurse at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville requested a religious exemption to the health system's vaccine mandate. The lawsuit says the nurse's request was denied, and that she was suspended without pay.
The lawsuit goes on to detail numerous other allegations of instances where employees who requested religious exemptions were suspended and terminated.
"Like many hospital operators, Ascension Health announced in July 2021 that it intended to implement a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its employees," the lawsuit explains. "Unlike other hospital operators, however, and contrary to its obligations under Title VII, Ascension Health established a religious exemption review process which failed to individually and properly assess each application for religious exemption."
The lawsuit accuses Ascension Health of establishing "a coercive process calculated to force healthcare workers and staff to abandon their religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccination and receive the vaccination against their will."
The lawsuit seeks several solutions for plaintiffs in the case, such as the reinstatement of their employment with the health system, payment for lost wages, and the clearing of any reference of suspension, discipline, or termination from their personnel file.
44News reached out to officials with the health system for comment. They said they were unable to comment on matters related to pending litigation.