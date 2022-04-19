Lawsuit filed against former Deaconess doctor accused of accessing women's personal info

A lawsuit has now been filed against a former Deaconess doctor who was accused of wrongly accessing the personal data of several women after meeting them at the bar.
A lawsuit filed in the Vanderburgh Superior Court on Tuesday, names seven women as plaintiffs and Akitto Ledda, DO, as a defendant. Other defendants listed in the lawsuit include Deaconess Clinic Inc., Deaconess Hospital, Inc., and Deaconess Hospital Systems, Inc.
The lawsuit says Ledda accessed the personal information of several women "without authorization and without a legitimate business reason" while employed by Deaconess, including phone numbers, addresses, social security numbers, medications, insurance information, and more.
It claims that as a licensed medical doctor, Ledda failed to uphold his duty to view such information only when there is a medical or business need and that Deaconess breached its duties of confidentiality and privacy towards its patients.
The lawsuit says it's seeking damages for the "severe emotional distress" and "irreparable loss of privacy" that the women suffered due to the incident.
All this comes following a letter sent out to multiple women by Deaconess, informing them that their information had been accessed.
Ladendorf Law, which is one of two law firms representing the women in the case, said that upon speaking with a Deaconess representative, it was discovered that the physician who was going through the women's private medical records was a man each of the women had encountered on different occasions while out at the bars on the west side of Evansville.
When 44News previously reached out to Deaconess for a statement, they said that the physician in question "no longer works at Deaconess," but did not comment further.