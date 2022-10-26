League Stadium in Huntingburg is going through renovations

The famous League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face lift.
The stadium gained fame when it was featured in the 90's movie 'A League of Their Own."
Renovations will include new lower level stadium seating.
Preparations for the new seating has been on-going, with the old seats removed, while the flooring is being replaced.
The social media post announcing the renovations did not mention when the work would be completed.
Built in 1894, League Stadium is currently home to the Dubois County Bombers, and can host roughly 2,700 fans.