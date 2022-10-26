 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

League Stadium in Huntingburg is going through renovations

  • 0
Huntingburg's League Stadium is going through its first renovations since 1991
Tommy Mason

The famous League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face lift.

The stadium gained fame when it was featured in the 90's movie 'A League of Their Own."

Renovations will include new lower level stadium seating.

Preparations for the new seating has been on-going, with the old seats removed, while the flooring is being replaced.

The social media post announcing the renovations did not mention when the work would be completed.

Built in 1894, League Stadium is currently home to the Dubois County Bombers, and can host roughly 2,700 fans.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you