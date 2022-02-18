 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Lecture Gives Insight into the Afghan Refugee Experience

  • Updated
  • 0
afghan lecture 021722

Thursday night, the Owensboro Community and Technical College held a free public lecture called "Central Asia and the Afghan Diaspora" to talk about Central Asia and Afghanistans history.

The guest speaker, Aleena Jun Nawabi, shared her experience as an Afghan living in America.

While she mentioned that difficult transition, she focused on helping the community understand exactly what fellow Afghans were facing when they were suddenly forced to flee last summer.

The coordinator of the event, Matthew Alschbach, said they wanted to go in-depth about the history of Afghanistan and explain why hundreds of Afghan families had to flee to America.

"The folks that were displaced and came to the United states came here because they had been assisting the United States military. They had been serving as interpreters they had been serving as guides," said Alschbach. "it was very dangerous for them to stay once the taliban took over,"

Knowing this, Alschbach said they want to further educate the community.

"We hope to convey that and just provide greater understanding as to what those folks intend to do in terms of taking care of their families, getting an education, having a career, being happy.” said Alschbach.

Last month, two Afghan refugees were victims of a suspected hate crime.

They were pepper sprayed while walking back to the Owensboro Comfort Inn and Suites hotel where several other refugees were staying.

With the Louisville FBI branch currently investigating this as a hate crime, coordinators say they are trying to prevent any hate and future attacks by educating. 

