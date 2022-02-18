Lecture Gives Insight into the Afghan Refugee Experience

Thursday night, the Owensboro Community and Technical College held a free public lecture called "Central Asia and the Afghan Diaspora" to talk about Central Asia and Afghanistans history.
The guest speaker, Aleena Jun Nawabi, shared her experience as an Afghan living in America.
While she mentioned that difficult transition, she focused on helping the community understand exactly what fellow Afghans were facing when they were suddenly forced to flee last summer.
The coordinator of the event, Matthew Alschbach, said they wanted to go in-depth about the history of Afghanistan and explain why hundreds of Afghan families had to flee to America.
"The folks that were displaced and came to the United states came here because they had been assisting the United States military. They had been serving as interpreters they had been serving as guides," said Alschbach. "it was very dangerous for them to stay once the taliban took over,"
Knowing this, Alschbach said they want to further educate the community.
"We hope to convey that and just provide greater understanding as to what those folks intend to do in terms of taking care of their families, getting an education, having a career, being happy.” said Alschbach.
Last month, two Afghan refugees were victims of a suspected hate crime.
They were pepper sprayed while walking back to the Owensboro Comfort Inn and Suites hotel where several other refugees were staying.
With the Louisville FBI branch currently investigating this as a hate crime, coordinators say they are trying to prevent any hate and future attacks by educating.