Legacy Owensboro Church suffers severe storm damage

We saw storms move across the tri-state once again this week causing many building damages and no power.
Yesterday, Legacy Owensboro church received some of the worst damage with an entire wall of their windows shattering due to high winds.
44News spoke with one of the Youth Pastors present for the incident, Sky Saylor, on what happened moments before, “The Pastor was downstairs, he opened the door for me as I walked in. He was explaining to me that we’re supposed to have 70 mph winds, and then we sit down in the chairs. We were about 10 feet from it, so we could watch what happened. And it’s right when it came down. I mean it was quick.”
This is the second time in recent weeks the church has suffered weather related damage. Just a few weeks ago a cold snap caused pipes to burst in the ceiling.
They were still able to have service yesterday after the damage and will still have Easter services at regular times at 8:30 A.M., 10:00 A.M., and 11: 30 A.M.