Letter calls for resumption of flights from Evansville Airport to major destinations

Several politicians from our area are calling for the resumption of flights from the Evansville Airport to several major hubs.
A letter signed by Senator Toddy Young, Senator Mike Braun, and Congressman Larry Buschon calls for the resumption of flights from the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).
The letter is addressed to the respective CEOs of Delta Airlines and American Airlines.
"We write to express our support for a resumption of direct air service from EVV to ORD and DTW," the letter says. "EVV has recently lost several major flights, resulting in more difficult connections for Hoosier passengers."
The letter cites the departure of United Airlines from the Evansville market, which went into effect in January 2022.
United's announcement was followed by an announcement from American Airlines pausing its flights from Evansville to Chicago due mostly to a pilot shortage, plus an announcement from Delta Airlines pausing its service from Evansville to Detroit.
"These service adjustments have resulted in a lack of direct air service to these two important cities," the letter says.
You can see the full letter on Congressman Buschon's Twitter page.
