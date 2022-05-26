 Skip to main content
Limits announced for beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park starting Saturday

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park (parks.ky.gov)

Officials with Kentucky State Parks say that beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, will be limited starting Saturday.

Starting Saturday, May 28, only registered campground and lodging guests will be able to access the park's beach on weekends and holidays.

Park officials say beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only.

The decision to limit beach access was made in consultation with state and local officials to address concerns surrounding overcrowding, according to the park.

You can see more info on Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, and on the other 44 Kentucky State Parks, on parks.ky.gov.

