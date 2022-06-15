Lincoln County man accused of having missing Indiana juvenile with him in Ohio County

A Lincoln County, Kentucky man faces kidnapping and other charges related to a missing juvenile from Indiana found in a semi-truck in Ohio County.
According to Ohio County Sheriff's Office, on June 11th, deputies were alerted of a semi--truck being driven by 41-year-old Joseph Lewis of Hustonville, Kentucky at a commercial farm in Cromwell, Kentucky.
When deputies arrived, they discovered Lewis and the missing juvenile. Due to the juvenile being driven across state lines with out parental consent, Lewis was taken into custody. During interviews between Lewis and juvenile, deputies determined the two engaged in sexual acts.
Lewis remains in Ohio County Jail on no bond, facing Kidnapping, Rape and other charges.
Kentucky State Police and the Town of Dugger, Indiana Police Department assisted in the investigation, which continues.