Lincoln State Park beach closed due to E. coli limits

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Indiana state park has closed its beach due to E. coli limits.
Lincoln State Park in Spencer County has closed its beach due to weekly water test results exceeded the limits for the beach.
In a statement on Facebook, park officials said higher than normal levels happen occasionally as a result of sampling procedure, or as a result of an increase in nutrients in the water after a heavy rain.
Another sample has been sent to the lab. Park officials said that this is an uncommon occurrence at the beach and they will post the results of the second test and when they plan to reopen of the beach as soon as possible.