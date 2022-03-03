Lineup Announced for Madisonville's 4th Fest and Praise in the Park 2022

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 25.8 feet Sunday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lineup Announced for Madisonville's 4th Fest and Praise in the Park 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Madisonville 4th Fest 2021

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, have announced plans for this year's 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

The free three-day event will kick off on Saturday, July 2, and run through Monday, July 4, featuring two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various venders, a beer garden, a fireworks display each night, and kids activities.

Headline concerts on the main stage include The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan, and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.

In addition to the Main stage, a second stage will feature acts and artists with deep local roots. Saturday’s lineup features the Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band. Sunday’s lineup includes the Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders

Mayor Kevin Cotton said, “We’re excited to announce this incredible lineup for our annual festival. Last year was one of our biggest to date, and we certainly hope to continue that trend this year. Mark your calendars, save the dates, and we’ll see you in Madisonville, Kentucky, on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.”

You can see the full 4th Fest event flyer shared on the City of Madisonville's Facebook page by clicking here. You can also find more information on madisonvilleliving.com.

Tags

Recommended for you