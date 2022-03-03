Lineup Announced for Madisonville's 4th Fest and Praise in the Park 2022

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, have announced plans for this year's 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.
The free three-day event will kick off on Saturday, July 2, and run through Monday, July 4, featuring two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various venders, a beer garden, a fireworks display each night, and kids activities.
Headline concerts on the main stage include The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan, and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.
In addition to the Main stage, a second stage will feature acts and artists with deep local roots. Saturday’s lineup features the Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band. Sunday’s lineup includes the Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders
Mayor Kevin Cotton said, “We’re excited to announce this incredible lineup for our annual festival. Last year was one of our biggest to date, and we certainly hope to continue that trend this year. Mark your calendars, save the dates, and we’ll see you in Madisonville, Kentucky, on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.”
You can see the full 4th Fest event flyer shared on the City of Madisonville's Facebook page by clicking here. You can also find more information on madisonvilleliving.com.