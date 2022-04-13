 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

List of Tri-State Storm Shelters for Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat

With severe weather possible around different parts of the Tri-State on Wednesday night, multiple facilities are opening their doors for individuals who may need to take shelter.

Here's a list of several Tri-State locations where you can find shelter.

Kentucky

Hopkins County

Muhlenberg County

Several Muhlenberg County churches are open as shelters. Those include:

  • Cherry Hill Baptist Church
  • Green River Chapel
  • Bards Hill Church
  • Powers Chapel
  • Beechmont Missionary Baptist
  • Brier Creek Church
  • Sacramento CP Church

Hancock County

  • Central Baptist Church (25 State Route 3543 in Hawesville)
  • Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church (7814 State Route 144 E in Hawesville)

Daviess County

  • Yellow Creek Baptist Church across from Yellow Creek Park, 5741 KY Highway 144 (when sirens activate)
  • Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston-Dermont Road, (6 – 10 p.m.)
  • St. Stephen Cathedral basement south entrance, 610 Locust Street (4:30 – 10 p.m.)

McLean County

  • Island Baptist
  • Calhoun Baptist
  • Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian
  • Sacramento Baptist
  • Sacramento Methodist
  • Beech Grove Christian Church
  • Livermore Baptist
  • Pleasant Hope
  • Community Church

Ohio County

  • The Ohio County Community and Judicial Center will be open as a shelter from the storm. The back door will be unlocked.

Indiana

Spencer County

  • Grandview United Methodist Church: 424 W Main St., Grandview. Enter through basement door.
  • Trinity United Methodist Church: 124 S Fifth St., Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement.
  • Chrisney Baptist Church: 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement.
  • Santa Claus United Methodist Church: 351 N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.

