List of Tri-State Storm Shelters for Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat

With severe weather possible around different parts of the Tri-State on Wednesday night, multiple facilities are opening their doors for individuals who may need to take shelter.
Here's a list of several Tri-State locations where you can find shelter.
Kentucky
Hopkins County
- Dawson Springs Independent Schools district has opened up Dawson Springs High School to the public.
- Two schools in the Hopkins County Schools district - Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Southside Elementary School - have also been offered as places to shelter.
- The Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street in Madisonville is also an option for residents of the county
Muhlenberg County
Several Muhlenberg County churches are open as shelters. Those include:
- Cherry Hill Baptist Church
- Green River Chapel
- Bards Hill Church
- Powers Chapel
- Beechmont Missionary Baptist
- Brier Creek Church
- Sacramento CP Church
Hancock County
- Central Baptist Church (25 State Route 3543 in Hawesville)
- Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church (7814 State Route 144 E in Hawesville)
Daviess County
- Yellow Creek Baptist Church across from Yellow Creek Park, 5741 KY Highway 144 (when sirens activate)
- Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston-Dermont Road, (6 – 10 p.m.)
- St. Stephen Cathedral basement south entrance, 610 Locust Street (4:30 – 10 p.m.)
McLean County
- Island Baptist
- Calhoun Baptist
- Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian
- Sacramento Baptist
- Sacramento Methodist
- Beech Grove Christian Church
- Livermore Baptist
- Pleasant Hope
- Community Church
Ohio County
- The Ohio County Community and Judicial Center will be open as a shelter from the storm. The back door will be unlocked.
Indiana
Spencer County
- Grandview United Methodist Church: 424 W Main St., Grandview. Enter through basement door.
- Trinity United Methodist Church: 124 S Fifth St., Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement.
- Chrisney Baptist Church: 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement.
- Santa Claus United Methodist Church: 351 N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.
