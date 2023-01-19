Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro

The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy.
Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
Thursday, the community came out to support the family as they took one last carriage ride to Smothers Park. His mother, Lakeia Nard, has started her own non-profit.
"I don't want anyone else to go through this with such a rare disease like I went through, she said.