Little Libraries Being Looted in Evansville

If you drive around Evansville you may have spotted little boxes stuffed with books.
Vicky Buente and her husband have one of those little free libraries on the side of their house. They say it's open for everyone to stop by if they're looking for a good read and when they're done with the book they can return it or add a new one.
But recently the Buente's noticed that hasn't been the case.
"There was no book except 2 comic books."
Vicky noticed her little free library box was almost empty when as she left her home one day.
"I was so disappointed that I put a message on neighborhood watch that somebody would take all of the books," said Buente. "there was at least 30 in there."
To her surprise there were several other people in the neighborhood experiencing the same issue.
"Peace Lutheran Church's was empty, one on Alvord and Mulberry, it was empty," said Buente.
One on Spring St. and Walnut St. fell victim Tuesday.
44News captured video, of the shelves stacked with books, but just a few moments later, a neighbor noticed it was almost empty.
"It's just a little disappointing," said Kristin Ehmen.
Kristin and her husband Jonathon Ehmen maintain their library and said it's the second time it has been cleaned out.
"It's sad we started the library just to kind of bring community together, it's just a nice touch. Add a book, take a book. It's kind of a little destination when somebody is walking by, something to do," said Jonathon Ehmen. "but when somebodies just taking all the books out that just kind of defeats the purpose."
While neighbors want to put an end to the library looting, for now they're hoping the books are being put to good use.
"I just hope whoever took the books really needed them," said Buente. "but please I hope nobody does it again."