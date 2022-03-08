Little Libraries Being Looted in Evansville

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Below J.T. Myers Dam, the Ohio River is slowly falling, with some
points remaining in flood well into next week. From J.T. Myers Dam
and upriver, points are forecast to have a secondary crest, lasting
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Little Libraries Being Looted in Evansville

If you drive around Evansville you may have spotted little boxes stuffed with books.

Vicky Buente and her husband have one of those little free libraries on the side of their house. They say it's open for everyone to stop by if they're looking for a good read and when they're done with the book they can return it or add a new one.

But recently the Buente's noticed that hasn't been the case.

"There was no book except 2 comic books."

Vicky noticed her little free library box was almost empty when as she left her home one day.

"I was so disappointed that I put a message on neighborhood watch that somebody would take all of the books," said Buente. "there was at least 30 in there."

To her surprise there were several other people in the neighborhood experiencing the same issue.

"Peace Lutheran Church's was empty, one on Alvord and Mulberry, it was empty," said Buente.

One on Spring St. and Walnut St. fell victim Tuesday.

44News captured video, of the shelves stacked with books, but just a few moments later, a neighbor noticed it was almost empty.

"It's just a little disappointing," said Kristin Ehmen.

Kristin and her husband Jonathon Ehmen maintain their library and said it's the second time it has been cleaned out.

"It's sad we started the library just to kind of bring community together, it's just a nice touch. Add a book, take a book. It's kind of a little destination when somebody is walking by, something to do," said Jonathon Ehmen. "but when somebodies just taking all the books out that just kind of defeats the purpose."

While neighbors want to put an end to the library looting, for now they're hoping the books are being put to good use.

"I just hope whoever took the books really needed them," said Buente. "but please I hope nobody does it again."

