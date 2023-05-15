Little pantries on the rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Little Free Pantries are on the rise in Evansville. The increasing number of street-side food pantries isn’t just coming just from the efforts of non-profits. Local small businesses have also joined the effort to tackle food insecurity.
Dishes for Dani, a local restaurant, maintains what they call their "Blessing Box." Emily Walden, chef at Dishes by Dani, told 44News ”it’s never full. It’s never empty."
Since opening in 2019, Dishes for Dani's Blessing Box has been a place for locals to drop off or pick up much needed food and hygiene products. ”It just gives you a nice warm feeling in your heart," Walden said. "It makes you feel like you’re giving back to the community, doing [your] part.”
In addition to local businesses, local non-profits like Dream Center Evansville are hosting Little Free Pantries with the help of Feed Evansville and other local groups.
Cobus Morgan, neighborhood development coordinator for Dream Center Evansville, told 44News ”giving people in the neighborhood an opportunity to give back to the neighbors. This is a really easy way to do that.”
There are now seven little pantry locations. The best way to help out your nearest little pantry is to drop by and donate what you can.