Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

LMPD Officer to be welcomed back home after mass shooting

LMPD Officer to be welcomed back home after mass shooting
Megan DiVenti

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV)-- Louisville Metro Police will welcome Officer Nickolas Wilt home Friday. 

Officer Wilt will be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after more than 3 1/2 months of hospitalization and rehab treatments.

The celebration will take place Friday, July 28th at 12:30 Eastern time at Southeast Christian Church.

Officer Wilt was shot in the head in April, responding to a deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank.

The Wilt Family asks for continued support and prayers as they transition him home.

LMPD says they are all very appreciative to all those who assisted in his recovery and Southeast for hosting this event.

This will be the first time, Officer Wilt will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him.

