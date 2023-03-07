 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


New security measures fast-tracked in Owensboro public schools after student caught with a loaded gun

Owensboro Middle School
Josh Myers

On Monday, parents received a frightening alert after a student at Owensboro Middle School brought a loaded gun and knife to school. This incident is causing a new safety feature that has been in the works to be fast-tracked in all Owensboro public schools.

According to Owensboro Public School Superintendent Matthew Constant, ”we’ve been researching weapon detecting systems for months now, and we are getting ready now to partner with an organization that will be providing those to our middle and high school sites.”

The weapon detection system is called OPENGATE. It’s a mobile metal-detector system that will screen everyone entering Owensboro public schools. With the new system, students will not have to stop to remove items from pockets or bags. The incident at Owensboro Middle School has pushed the OPENGATE system to the top priority, and more information will be released after a board meeting on Thursday.

Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant pinned the safe resolution of the situation on the preparedness of the school. He told 44News ”both students and staff are training all the time in safety.”

According to the superintendent, the student with the gun was discovered after a tip from fellow students. To be ready for these situations, Owensboro Public Schools have monthly emergency drills. As well, new staff receive active shooter simulation training where police fire blank rounds inside the school, and all staff complete yearly online active shooter training.

The student is being held in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor and illegally bringing a firearm onto school property.

