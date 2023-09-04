Local American Red Cross volunteer helps run shelters for Maui wildfire victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The American Red Cross has helped provide meals, shelter, and many types of assistance to thousands survivors of the wildfires in Maui. Behind all those accomplishment are hard-working volunteers from all over the country.
44News interviewed an American Red Cross volunteer the day before he left for Maui to work in shelters assisting survivors of August's wildfires. We caught up with him to see how his time there was going.
Daryl Moore is stationed in a hotel in Lahaina, the hardest hit location on the island. Moore told 44News ”the devastation and the sheer size of that fire struck me.”
Moore has been on the island for almost two weeks working 12 hour night-shifts serving survivors in one of the many hotels that displaced locals are calling home for now.
Moore assists the over 200 people living in the hotel with getting in contact with resources to get back on their feet and transition out of the shelter.
He works closely with survivors and some of the stories he’s heard have inspired him. Moore shared an interaction he had with a survivor whose house had burned down with all of his belongings, but his family had made it out.
”I took him through the process and told him what kind of aid we could give him. At the end of that whole conversation, he said “I’m really blessed.” So, here’s a gentleman that lost everything except for his loved ones, and he felt that he was really blessed. That kind of sets the tone for the people here on this island.”
As survivors are showing their resilience, the island of Maui’s other residents are doing what they can to support survivors.
”You can drive down the streets of Lahaina, and probably within every mile, you’ve got two areas of tents that just people on this island have come and set up water and diapers and all the things that people need. Those are all donated, and they’re there for anybody. The people here on this island have really stepped up."
One of the best ways to pitch in is by donating, helping the American Red Cross put relief funds where they’re needed most.
In addition to Moore, American Red Cross of southwestern Indiana now has another in-person volunteer on the island and two more assisting virtually.
Moore says the red cross will be in Lahaina for months to come, and he’s considering coming back at some point for a second stint after his three week tour as a volunteer is up.