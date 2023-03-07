Local and surrounding restaurants participate in Evansville Burger Week

Evansville's Burger Week is officially underway, and it's a chance to taste all the delicious meals at certain local and surrounding restaurants the cities have to offer.
Originating in 2020, Burger Week is being planned for March 5th-11th at top local eateries. This event is presented by Roca Bar of Evansville and for an entire week enjoy tasty $7 burger deals at about a dozen local eateries.
We spoke with Newburgh’s Prime Time Owner, David Parker, on what this means for local restaurants, “Honestly I think it’s an opportunity for restaurants to put their foot forward. With a product they can be proud of, and share with the public. And if they do that successfully, then they’ll be rewarded by guests coming back into the restaurant to eat their burger.”
Evansville Burger Week is the perfect opportunity to get outside of your comfort zone, try new eateries, experience local culinary techniques, get social, enter to win prizes and vote for your favorites!
Just to name some of the featured and well known restaurants participating in the area, we have Evansville’s Bar Louie, Bru Burger, Wayback Burgers, Roca Bar, and so many more.
Download the "Evansville Events" App to get the full experience, photo features, special challenges, prizes and giveaways!
We spoke with the Founder of Evansville Events, Joe Notter, on what this event means to the customers participating, “So this is getting people more acquainted with the restaurants in person, especially after Covid. So it’s about getting uncomfortable and going to new places and finding your fit. Which restaurant is your overall top experience? What was the best burger?”