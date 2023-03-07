 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Local and surrounding restaurants participate in Evansville Burger Week

  • 0
Evansville Burger Week Prime Time burger

Burger Week is being held March 5th-11th at top local eateries. For an entire week enjoy tasty $7 burger deals at about a dozen local eateries.

Evansville's Burger Week is officially underway, and it's a chance to taste all the delicious meals at certain local and surrounding restaurants the cities have to offer. 

Originating in 2020, Burger Week is being planned for March 5th-11th at top local eateries.  This event is presented by Roca Bar of Evansville and for an entire week enjoy tasty $7 burger deals at about a dozen local eateries.   

We spoke with Newburgh’s Prime Time Owner, David Parker, on what this means for local restaurants, “Honestly I think it’s an opportunity for restaurants to put their foot forward. With a product they can be proud of, and share with the public. And if they do that successfully, then they’ll be rewarded by guests coming back into the restaurant to eat their burger.”

Evansville Burger Week is the perfect opportunity to get outside of your comfort zone, try new eateries, experience local culinary techniques, get social, enter to win prizes and vote for your favorites!

Just to name some of the featured and well known restaurants participating in the area, we have Evansville’s Bar Louie, Bru Burger, Wayback Burgers, Roca Bar, and so many more.

Download the "Evansville Events" App to get the full experience, photo features, special challenges, prizes and giveaways!

We spoke with the Founder of Evansville Events, Joe Notter, on what this event means to the customers participating, “So this is getting people more acquainted with the restaurants in person, especially after Covid. So it’s about getting uncomfortable and going to new places and finding your fit. Which restaurant is your overall top experience? What was the best burger?”

