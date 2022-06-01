Local animal rescue group plans "March For the Beagles"

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville, Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&