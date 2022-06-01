Local animal rescue group plans "March For the Beagles"

It Takes a Village Animal Shelter will join animal lovers from across the state in a "March for the Beagles" at the Indiana statehouse Thursday.
The Humane Society of the United States says they have not received an update from local testing lab Inotiv regarding the release of the beagles currently in their care in their Mount Vernon testing facility.
Organizers say the march will be a peaceful demonstration on the grounds in Indianapolis.
The group says their goal is to show the pharmaceutical company and elected officials they will not give up on dogs.
The march starts at 11:00 am EST.