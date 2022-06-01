 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and
Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler,
Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville,
Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Local animal rescue group plans "March For the Beagles"

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue for Beagles demonstration against Inotiv

It Takes a Village Animal Shelter will join animal lovers from across the state in a "March for the Beagles" at the Indiana statehouse Thursday.

The Humane Society of the United States says they have not received an update from local testing lab Inotiv regarding the release of the beagles currently in their care in their Mount Vernon testing facility.

Organizers say the march will be a peaceful demonstration on the grounds in Indianapolis.

The group says their goal is to show the pharmaceutical company and elected officials they will not give up on dogs.

The march starts at 11:00 am EST.

Recommended for you