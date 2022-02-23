Local Animal Shelter Advocating Against Proposed Indiana Bill Extending Hunting Trap Check Times

Susan Odoyo is the co-founder of It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville.
She said two years ago a dog named Gracie was found in the Louisville area with a snare trap around her muzzle. Odoyo and her team at ITV were called out to help the chocolate lab.
"We took her to five different vets in order to see if she could have a good quality of life and have surgery and be saved," Odoyo said.
Unfortunately, Gracie didn't make it.
She was humanely euthanized about 5 days later, but her case is now fuel to ITV's fight against current legislation Odoyo argues would only prolong the time animals could suffer in traps and snares.
"We're not making an anti-trapping statement. Certainly, we can have that discussion for a different day," she said. "We really just don't want animals to suffer longer than they need be."
Odoyo traveled to Indianapolis Monday to testify against Indiana HB 1183, which would extend the time for an individual to check a kill trap for furbearing animals from 24 to 48 hours.
The provision would aid those living in floodplain areas who may have difficulty getting to a trap in high water.
"It's been 24 hours for a very long time," said Geriann Albers, a furbearing biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Albers said trapping is a highly regulated practice. With about 4,000 trappers in the state, conservation officers actively check whether hunting traps are checked in a timely fashion.
"If they have concerns that they're not following the rules likes they're supposed to they'll set up some sort of monitoring to keep an eye on the trapper and their activities," she said.
Albers said there are different types of traps and that not all are intended to kill. Some are for capture and those ones can serve several benefits to the environment.
They can aid in species management and help control invasive or burdensome populations. Others capture traps can help with conservation and be used for research purposes or to aid in repopulation efforts.
HB 1183's check time extension would apply only to kill traps.
Ever since ITV posted about the bill, many Tri-Staters have joined in on the discussion, some backing the shelter's side including one trapper who actually voiced their opposition to the time extension. But there were also those in support of the bill, like another trapper who argued the benefits of the practice to conservation efforts and that Gracie's case was just an unfortunate accident.
"The types of traps set for these animals are definitely never intended for pets," Albers said. "And we don't get very many reports of pets getting caught in them quite honestly."
No matter the animal, Odoyo feels 48 hours stuck in a trap is simply too long, and though the bill passed the House unanimously, in its latest committee that wasn't the case.
"We actually got two votes in support of our position," Odoyo said.
Of a nine member committee, the bill got seven yeas and two nays.
Senator Jim Tomes who represents Posey and Vanderburgh counties was one of the committee members who voted to pass the legislation. However, Tomes filed an amendment late Wednesday to remove the time extension provision.
The bill is set to be read on the Senate floor Thursday and Odoyo hopes more legislators will also have a change of heart like Tomes did.
Now, instead of lobbying against all of HB 1183, Odoyo and ITV are pushing for Tri-Staters to email their senators to vote YES on Amendment #1, which would remove the time extension but unalter the rest of the bill. You can read the full bill here.