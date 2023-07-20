Local auto shop is helping the community against catalytic converter thieves

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An urgent alert to drivers about a dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts. Those thefts have risen 400 percent in the past few years but now there is a way you can do to protect your vehicle.
Midas is the latest business in the tri-state working to end an epidemic of catalytic converters thefts. From July 24th through July 29th, two Midas locations in Evansville and one in Henderson will etch or paint your catalytic converters with your VIN number, for free.
According to police, etching or painting your VIN number onto the catalytic converter has shown to be an effective deterrent for thieves.
"Thieves are getting under the vehicle, if they see the etching, they're less likely to cut it off and steal it cause these converters they are getting 50, 200 for, is costing the customer thousands of dollars at times," said Jason Lucas, District Manager for Southern Indiana Midas.
If you are interested, you can call any of the three Midas locations to schedule an appointment.