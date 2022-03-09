Local Auto Shop Shares Tips on How to Boost Your Gas Mileage

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY, MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Local Auto Shop Shares Tips on How to Boost Your Gas Mileage

  • Updated
  • 0
save gas 030922

The average gas price in the state of Indiana averages $4.14. At this point, everyone is looking for ways to save money. Larry's Automotive in Newburgh says the answer is simple.

"When you don't maintain your vehicle, the oil will break down and the engine has to work harder," says Shop Foreman Doug Deckard.

Low oil levels, dirty air filters, and even low tire pressure all contributes to poor fuel economy. "Also tire wear, if the alignment is not correct, the vehicle can have more drag when you're driving down the road,"

At Larry's, they recommend routine oil changes every 5,000 miles. If you have an older model, 3,000 is strongly suggested.

Fixing serious maintenance issues, can improve your gas mileage by as much as 40%. According to the U.S Department of Energy, keeping your tires properly inflated can save you 2 cents per gallon. Using the recommended grade of oil can put almost 7 cents back in your wallet.

Recommended for you