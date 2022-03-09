Local Auto Shop Shares Tips on How to Boost Your Gas Mileage

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Auto Shop Shares Tips on How to Boost Your Gas Mileage

  • Updated
  • 0
save gas 030922

The average gas price in the state of Indiana averages $4.14. At this point, everyone is looking for ways to save money. Larry's Automotive in Newburgh says the answer is simple.

"When you don't maintain your vehicle, the oil will break down and the engine has to work harder," says Shop Foreman Doug Deckard.

Low oil levels, dirty air filters, and even low tire pressure all contributes to poor fuel economy. "Also tire wear, if the alignment is not correct, the vehicle can have more drag when you're driving down the road,"

At Larry's, they recommend routine oil changes every 5,000 miles. If you have an older model, 3,000 is strongly suggested.

Fixing serious maintenance issues, can improve your gas mileage by as much as 40%. According to the U.S Department of Energy, keeping your tires properly inflated can save you 2 cents per gallon. Using the recommended grade of oil can put almost 7 cents back in your wallet.

Recommended for you