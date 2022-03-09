Local Auto Shop Shares Tips on How to Boost Your Gas Mileage

The average gas price in the state of Indiana averages $4.14. At this point, everyone is looking for ways to save money. Larry's Automotive in Newburgh says the answer is simple.
"When you don't maintain your vehicle, the oil will break down and the engine has to work harder," says Shop Foreman Doug Deckard.
Low oil levels, dirty air filters, and even low tire pressure all contributes to poor fuel economy. "Also tire wear, if the alignment is not correct, the vehicle can have more drag when you're driving down the road,"
At Larry's, they recommend routine oil changes every 5,000 miles. If you have an older model, 3,000 is strongly suggested.
Fixing serious maintenance issues, can improve your gas mileage by as much as 40%. According to the U.S Department of Energy, keeping your tires properly inflated can save you 2 cents per gallon. Using the recommended grade of oil can put almost 7 cents back in your wallet.