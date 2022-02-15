Local Business Honored For Helping Cater Governor's Dinner

Have you have ever visited Swaggy P's in Madisonville or Hanson? If not, you have definitely smelled their BBQ while driving by.
"When people drive by here at 5:30-6 in the morning, they'll catch a whiff of whats going on in here, and here they come from breakfast," says General Manager Chuck Davis.
Jenny and Scott Harris opened their restaurants a few years ago, and would have never dreamed they would be where they are today. "We opened right before the pandemic, it was very difficult, but we're staying afloat. We're so thankful. God is good, and opens doors, and again we're very thankful," Says Jenny Harris.
The restaurant also offers catering services, and last week, Swaggy P's had the opportunity to serve their food at the Governor's 14th West Kentucky Thank You Dinner in Frankfort
Harris says, "We were able to get that gig and we were excited to. Chuck worked some long hours leading up to the event."
Chuck Davis stayed the night at the restaurant, glued to the smoker he calls ' Pork-asaurus-rex'. "I got here at 4:30 in the morning. We were actually closed that day, but I have 6 regulars. 5:30 every morning they're standing outside that door, and if i'm not open they're calling to make sure i'm okay,"
Davis and his team cooked 180 pounds of pork, 125 chicken quarters and almost 200 pounds in their signature sides. "We didn't bring any home," says Davis.
This, serving as a huge accomplishment for this mom and pop restaurant, even after running into an obstacle at the event. "We walked in a were like a deer in headlights cause there was not a kitchen," says Harris.
"They came out and told me there was not a kitchen... this is not a problem, we've cooked in a gym before," says Davis.
If you need catering for you event, Swaggy P's is happy to help. Email swaggyps2019@gmail.com or Call (270)-245-2154