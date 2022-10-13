 Skip to main content
.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support

  • Updated
  • 0
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support
Claire Dugan

Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again.

According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. 

One local business is feeling the effects of inflation first hand, nearly causing their doors to close for good.

GaylaCake in Evansville shared concerns for their future on social media. On Thursday however, their doors were swinging open and shut all day long.

“Every time we get something out of the oven, it sells,” Gayla Bell, owner of GaylaCake, tells 44News.

Thursdays are typically the slowest day of the week for staff at GaylaCake. But today was all hands on deck.

“It has been a very emotional, overwhelming day,” says Bell.

Inflation has pushed small businesses to a breaking point. For GaylaCake on the corner of Main and Michigan, the story is no different. 

“It’s been… it’s been a huge blessing. I never dreamed I would be here at this moment. So, when things kind of started getting difficult in the past four months, I questioned whether we needed to think differently,” says Bell.

When they shared their concerns on social media, the community came out in droves.

“That tells me we’re here. We need to stay doing what we’re doing. It’s about serving the community, and it’s about serving the people so, they came to be served today and we’ve done our best,” Bell tells 44News.

Gayla says she hopes the economy will stabilize soon, so they can keep serving Jacobsville and the Tri-State area like they have for the past nine years.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

