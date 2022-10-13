Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support

Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again.
According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month.
One local business is feeling the effects of inflation first hand, nearly causing their doors to close for good.
GaylaCake in Evansville shared concerns for their future on social media. On Thursday however, their doors were swinging open and shut all day long.
“Every time we get something out of the oven, it sells,” Gayla Bell, owner of GaylaCake, tells 44News.
Thursdays are typically the slowest day of the week for staff at GaylaCake. But today was all hands on deck.
“It has been a very emotional, overwhelming day,” says Bell.
Inflation has pushed small businesses to a breaking point. For GaylaCake on the corner of Main and Michigan, the story is no different.
“It’s been… it’s been a huge blessing. I never dreamed I would be here at this moment. So, when things kind of started getting difficult in the past four months, I questioned whether we needed to think differently,” says Bell.
When they shared their concerns on social media, the community came out in droves.
“That tells me we’re here. We need to stay doing what we’re doing. It’s about serving the community, and it’s about serving the people so, they came to be served today and we’ve done our best,” Bell tells 44News.
Gayla says she hopes the economy will stabilize soon, so they can keep serving Jacobsville and the Tri-State area like they have for the past nine years.