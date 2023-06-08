 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles (PM 2.5)
in the air for Thursday and Friday for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Local businesses raise money and awareness for Hopkins County Humane Society

  Updated
  • 0
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) —  Dempsey Street Baking Company has partnered with the Hopkins County Humane society to raise money and awareness for their furry friends.

44News spoke with Owner of Dempsey Street Bakery Company, Brandi Gunkel, on how they’ve decided to give back, “We decided it might be a good idea just to ask our customers when they come in if they’re gonna leave a tip, it can go directly to the Humane Society.”

Just how this bakery has used their tip jar for donation, many local stores have been working hard on getting donations for the Hopkins County Humane Society. This is in efforts to help with their project of getting more kennels into the building as they continue to see a rise in animals in their care.

They intake roughly 2,800 animals per year, and sometimes more than 230 animals each month, just from Hopkins county alone.

Gunkel has seen and experienced the problem first hand, “Animal population is a problem here, just being in this area. We see lots of stray animals. Lots of stray cats. Lots of stray dogs. I know that they are overpopulated. It's time for us as business owners, small business owners, and large business owners, and the community to step in and help them out with that.”

But with that high of an intake their current building has the lack of a dedicated space for these animals that require special care. 

The Humane society’s goal is to raise $30,000 dollars to expand the facility. 

They are very close to their goal, and they are just looking to the community for support and help 

The Hopkins County Humane society will be having an event this Saturday to raise awareness on their cause. 

