Local campaign to curb impaired driving offering free safe rides home this weekend

After indulging in any Thanksgiving activities Logan's Promise is making sure you get home safe.
Logan's Promise is an advocacy group helping to provide information and resources to cut down on impaired driving, and is named in honor of Logan Brown, a former Reitz High School student that died in a DUI related accident in 2016.
When ordering a ride from Lyft simply use the promo code "Safe Giving 2022" to receive the help home.
You can use the code anytime between 8:00 P.M. and 3:00 A.M. starting today through November 27.
The free ride service is available for residents in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.