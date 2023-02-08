Local charity in Madisonville donates to Hopkins County First Responders

The Patrick Rude Project was formed to honor the memory of Sergeant William Patrick Rudd, who was killed while on combat in Iraq. The Project works with first responders to help fund projects needed to help keep them safe.
"Majority of our funding go towards Everyday Heroes Mini Grants that support Hopkins County first responders," says Kelly Forbes, Co-founder of the Patrick Rudd Project.
The Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriffs Office are just two of the agencies that benefit from these funds. The funds have gone towards items such as gun holsters, two-way radios and equipment for body cameras. Often times they also go towards things first responders don't have in their budget.
"Things can get expensive and you know our budget is already pretty strained anyways with the normal wear and tear of law enforcement," says Major Jason McKnight of the Madisonville Police Department.
"A lot of times they have gaps in their budgets and we just wanted to help them be able to afford additional equipment and training they need to help keep their job safer as well as protect and serve the community," says Forbes.
For the Madisonville Police Department, the funds this year went towards new gun holsters. They are moving from 40-calibers to 9 mm and needed the proper holster for their gun. Each year, funds raised go towards new equipment that is necessary to help first responders.
"We were rewarded with the money to buy a G-N-S receiver. Where that comes in handy is with the Sheriffs Office is when we have a large scale crime scene outdoors," says Major Charlie Young of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
The project just presented over 31-thousand dollars to Hopkins County first responders agencies. Throughout the year, the project holds fundraisers and events, from a four man golf scramble in June to the 5k run in September. All the proceeds generated will go back to first responders in Hopkins County.
"The funds that they raise, they always make sure go to local agencies and we benefit from that money," says Major Young.
"They've been invaluable partners with us for years. I mean I guess at least a decade already," says Major McKnight.
To date, the project has donated over $300,000 dollars to first responders since the project began back in April of 2014.