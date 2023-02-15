Local church donates sleeping bags to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation from the Catalyst Church of Evansville.
Pastor David Whitmore donated 20 brand new zero-degree sleeping bags for people in need.
According the VCSO, the idea behind the donation is to give Deputies the ability to provide a free sleeping bag to an individual who does not have a place to stay.
The sleeping bag would then serve as an emergency bed, providing warmth and comfort, in the event shelter or other housing was unavailable.