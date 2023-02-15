 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local church donates sleeping bags to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
Local church donates sleeping bags to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

Pictured left to right, Sgt. Ben Justice, Pastor David Whitmore, Major Matt Corn

 El'Agance Shemwell

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation from the Catalyst Church of Evansville. 

Pastor David Whitmore donated 20 brand new zero-degree sleeping bags for people in need.

According the VCSO, the idea behind the donation is to give Deputies the ability to provide a free sleeping bag to an individual who does not have a place to stay.

The sleeping bag would then serve as an emergency bed, providing warmth and comfort, in the event shelter or other housing was unavailable.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you