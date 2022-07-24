Local church holds back to school giveaway for needy families

A local church is doing its part to help needy families as they prepare to send there kids back to school.
The Gathering Church of Evansville held a back to school give away event Saturday afternoon that gave away essentials such as backpacks, school supplies, socks, underwear, and even vouchers for haircuts to all that needed them.
The staff understands how difficult school can be for children when they have to worry about their basic needs. The event is part of the church's Restore Outreach Ministries efforts to help people in the community who are struggling. Other aspects of the outreach include providing transportation, meals, childcare, recovery classes, courses and life classes to anyone in the area that needs them.
"We were blessed with supplies and backpacks, and so we are just trying to help just disperse it among the community where parents have needs, and so we want to help fill those needs," said Restore Outreach Administrator April Harris.
The church was expecting to give away nearly 300 backpacks over the course of the day, as they hope helping with the little things will better equip students for academic success.
Associate Pastor Jason Williams knows how far a little encouragement can go when helping the kids reach their goals in not just school, but life as well.
"This one girl was like 'I hope I graduate' and we were like 'No, you are going to graduate!'," Williams recounted.
