 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorm activity this
afternoon may provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local church holds back to school giveaway for needy families

  • Updated
  • 0
The Gathering Back to School Giveaway

The Gathering Church of Evansville held a back to school giveaway on Saturday afternoon.

A local church is doing its part to help needy families as they prepare to send there kids back to school.

The Gathering Church of Evansville held a back to school give away event Saturday afternoon that gave away essentials such as backpacks, school supplies, socks, underwear, and even vouchers for haircuts to all that needed them.

The staff understands how difficult school can be for children when they have to worry about their basic needs. The event is part of the church's Restore Outreach Ministries efforts to help people in the community who are struggling. Other aspects of the outreach include providing transportation, meals, childcare, recovery classes, courses and life classes to anyone in the area that needs them.

"We were blessed with supplies and backpacks, and so we are just trying to help just disperse it among the community where parents have needs, and so we want to help fill those needs," said Restore Outreach Administrator April Harris.

The church was expecting to give away nearly 300 backpacks over the course of the day, as they hope helping with the little things will better equip students for academic success.

Associate Pastor Jason Williams knows how far a little encouragement can go when helping the kids reach their goals in not just school, but life as well.

"This one girl was like 'I hope I graduate' and we were like 'No, you are going to graduate!'," Williams recounted.

The group said were expecting to give away nearly 300 backpacks over the course of the day, as they hope helping with the little things will better equip students for academic and personal success.

Recommended for you