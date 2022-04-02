Local Church Raising Money For Ukraine

Chants and honks in support of Ukraine were heard down Harlan Ave. in Evansville Saturday morning.
"Since the war started over a month ago in Ukraine we've been involved directly in helping people," said Victor Voronin a pastor at Grace of Christ Slavic Baptist Church.
Grace of Christ Slavic Baptist Church is a church in Evansville with Slavic roots. Voronin said the Russian Ukranian war is a crisis that hits close to home.
"Most of us have family and friends and ties in the Ukraine and it's been devastating to us too," said Voronin.
When the congregation heard about the war, they decided to come together to host a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine.
"They asked for 2 things, number 1 pray," said Voronin. "As well, we are trying to provide funds to purchase necessary items and food."
At the event donation boxes were set up and Ukrainian food was sold. Signs with QR codes to give monetary donations were sold as well.
The church hopes to raise more than enough money to help Ukrainians in need.
"It's easy to say I support Ukraine, it's easy to say or to tweet or put on Facebook but to actually come out here in public and do something about it has a lot more meaning behind it." said Logan Schroering, a supporter of the fundraiser.