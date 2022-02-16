Local Churches Impacted By The COVID-19 Pandemic

For many, a church is a sacred space to gather and worship. But that experience was quickly put on hold when the pandemic hit.
"I think we didn't realize how important the church was until it was shut down," said Sherry Pyle, the Youth Pastor at Eagles View Church in Evansville. "I remember coming in the first Sunday and I came in and we sat and there was nobody here and it was so quiet. We were so used to so much activity, so it was really like this seems surreal."
With restrictions on large gatherings, Eagles View Church and North Haven General Baptist were among the countless religious sanctuaries affected.
This ultimately led them to postpone bible studies, host virtual and drive up church services and see a small decline in members.
North Haven General Baptist Pastor, Brandon Ryor, said these changes put a small strain on his ability to preach traditionally.
"It affects individuals, it affects the church as a whole and it affects what we can do to reach out to because we like to physically get out and help people to," said Pastor Ryor.
Despite this obstacle, these churches were able to find ways to work through it and make the best out of it.
2 years later, they're finding their new normal.
"We're now live on both and Facebook and on YouTube as well as being here back in the sanctuary," said Pastor Ryor.
At this time, Both Pastor Ryor and Pastor Pyle are taking things day by day and finding purpose in this on-going journey.
"They can wear their mask, they don't have to wear their mask," said Pastor Pyle. "we social distanced all the chairs we even connected two building. Streamed it from one building to the other."
Now that they are able to gather again, they say they are using this experience to spread the gospel one service at a time.
"In a society right now with everything going on, we need to be able to get together and love on each other," said Pastor Ryor. "that's the most important thing we can do at this point I think."