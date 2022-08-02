Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm

According to the Nick Knackery Facebook account the tree caused minor damage to the window displays.
The owner, Dan Bean, said people were inside when the tree fell but thankfully no one was hurt.
A group of men who say they work for A Legions tree service in Evansville volunteered to remove the tree from the side of the building and off of the road.
With the help from that group of men, the cleanup process for the Nick Knackery staff begins.
According to the Nick Knackery Facebook page they have resumed regular business hours despite this incident.