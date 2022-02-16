Local Counties Remain Red on Indiana's COVID-19 Metrics Map

Wednesday's update to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard included an update to the COVID-19 County Metrics Map, which serves as an indicator for the current spread of the virus in each Hoosier county.
While the state health department's report Wednesday appeared to follow the recent downward trend of positive test results, all local counties in our area remained in the "Red" on the County Metrics Map.
As shown in the image below, all counties in our area received a weekly two-metric score of "Red" and remained in the Red advisory level.
For a county to improve to a less severe color on the Advisory Level map, it must receive a better weekly two-metric color for two consecutive weeks. Even with COVID-19 cases appearing to decline, it could take some time for counties on the metrics map to improve.
Statewide, ISDH reported 1,450 new positive cases of the virus on Wednesday, which brought the total number of positive cases to date to 1,671,299. ISDH says 64,350 of the state's total positive cases are re-infection cases.
With 125 new COVID-19 deaths included in Wednesday's report, ISDH said the statewide death toll rose to 21,524.
Here's where the increases reported Wednesday were added in our area:
- Vanderburgh County: 69 new positive cases, 8 new deaths
- Daviess County: 4 new positive cases
- Warrick County: 22 new positive cases
- Dubois County: 17 new positive cases
- Knox County: 5 new positive cases
- Posey County: 12 new positive cases
- Gibson County: 15 new positive cases, 1 new death
- Perry County: 9 new positive cases
- Spencer County: 5 new positive cases
- Pike County: 6 new positive cases
For more information on COVID-19 in Indiana, visit the state health department's online dashboard.