Local Couple Bringing Awareness to Help Ukrainians

Melissa and Bobby Smith, reflecting on the place they once called home in Mariupol, Ukraine.
"We lived on what was called the left bank, and from what news we have been able to get it's been destroyed," says Melissa Smith
What started as a mission trip, turned into a love story. Even after returning to the U.S, their love for Ukraine remains strong.
"We didn't know each other before we went, we actually ended up meeting each other in Ukraine," says Bobby Smith.
For days, the couple has been in contact with their long time friends who have children. "Two days ago was when there was about 16 hours of continuous bombing,"
"Right around the time the bombing started, people had been in contact with us, then it just shut off"
Some of their friends, have been shot in the cross fire trying to help others. The rest, are hiding underground praying for a miracle.
But now, their friends say that resources are becoming limited. Ukrainians are without meat and bread, but still wait for hours in line at the grocery store. "They can't get out"
Now the couple says they're trying to bring awareness to help support those in need, bye encouraging people to donate to two non-profits.
Jeremiah’ Hope run by Andrew Kelly who has lived and worked in Ukraine for 20+ years. This organization is there now helping people and will continue to bring in aid and help with shelter, food, and much much more through this ongoing war.
Another way to give is through a group called Sunset International Bible Institute. Our friends Brandon and Katie Price lived in Kharkov and Kyiv for many years and also worked and know people from many other areas like Mariupol and Donetsk. They are now in Poland arranging housing for refugees and in contact with many still in Ukraine to coordinate aid with those in the country as they are allowed.You can give here to the “Global Mission Fund” which will go straight to helping those in Ukraine.