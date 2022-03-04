Local Couple Bringing Awareness to Help Ukrainians

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday, March 03 the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet Monday,
March 14.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Today...

The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities,
near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several
days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later
today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35
mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to
burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.

Local Couple Bringing Awareness to Help Ukrainians

  • Updated
  • 0
Local Couple Reflects on Conflict
Ella Shemwell

Melissa and Bobby Smith, reflecting on the place they once called home in Mariupol, Ukraine.

"We lived on what was called the left bank, and from what news we have been able to get it's been destroyed," says Melissa Smith

What started as a mission trip, turned into a love story. Even after returning to the U.S, their love for Ukraine remains strong.

"We didn't know each other before we went, we actually ended up meeting each other in Ukraine," says Bobby Smith.

For days, the couple has been in contact with their long time friends who have children. "Two days ago was when there was about 16 hours of continuous bombing,"

"Right around the time the bombing started, people had been in contact with us, then it just shut off"

Some of their friends, have been shot in the cross fire trying to help others. The rest, are hiding underground praying for a miracle.

But now, their friends say that resources are becoming limited. Ukrainians are without meat and bread, but still wait for hours in line at the grocery store. "They can't get out"

Now the couple says they're trying to bring awareness to help support those in need, bye encouraging people to donate to two non-profits.

Jeremiah’ Hope run by Andrew Kelly who has lived and worked in Ukraine for 20+ years. This organization is there now helping people and will continue to bring in aid and help with shelter, food, and much much more through this ongoing war.

Another way to give is through a group called Sunset International Bible Institute. Our friends Brandon and Katie Price lived in Kharkov and Kyiv for many years and also worked and know people from many other areas like Mariupol and Donetsk. They are now in Poland arranging housing for refugees and in contact with many still in Ukraine to coordinate aid with those in the country as they are allowed.You can give here to the “Global Mission Fund” which will go straight to helping those in Ukraine.

