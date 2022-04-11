Local Dispatchers Celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

This week, from April 10th to April 16th, aims to recognize the individuals working behind the scenes.
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week puts a spotlight on the voice behind the phone, and showcases everything dispatchers do for our community and the people in it.
They are true first responders, and while you may not see them on the scene, they are your lifeline.
“Our main goal is to make sure everybody goes home safe. That’s their main goal. Be it, the person on the phone or the officer or the firefighter. That’s their concern,” says the Deputy Director of Central Dispatch Carrie James.
Dispatchers do everything they can to get you exactly what you need in a moment of crisis.
“You know, it’s the getting the fire department there on time, or getting the police there, or preventing that person from committing suicide. Getting the help there on time. It’s the small victories that keep them going,” James tells 44News.
During the week, firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies show their appreciation for the dispatchers who work every day to protect and serve.