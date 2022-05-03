 Skip to main content
Local donation will help Owensboro Innovation Academy Robotics Team travel to a national competition

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Innovation Academy
Tommy Mason

Owensboro Innovation Academy robotics team members will be headed to a National competition soon.

The trip is being made possible by a donation to the team of young engineers.

Monday the Owensboro Innovation Academy Robotics Team showed off their skills in preparation for the Nationals next week.

Southern Star donated $2,000 dollars to the program to help the team travel to Dallas next week.

It's also expected to help them host robotics tournaments next year, and in the purchase of new equipment for their future AI creations.

This is the third straight year the team has been invited to nationals, but it will the first time they've actually had the chance to make the trip, due to previous health protocols in place.

