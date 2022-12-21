Local emergency responder organizations prepare for severe winter weather

Emergency responders are gearing up for what is going to be a very active period of severe winter weather. 44News spoke with American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy about their preparation efforts.
One of American Red Cross's most important roles in emergency response situations is sheltering those whose homes are destroyed, often by falling trees or flooding. Additionally, they maintain disaster relief supply locations.
According to Beth Sweeney, Executive Director of American Red Cross's Southwest Indiana region, ”we have our disaster supply trailers stationed throughout our chapter filled with supplies like cots and blankets. Those are staged on purpose so that if it’s hard to get a trailer out to a certain location, they’re already in some of those larger areas.”
With the expected high winds, CenterPoint will be unable to send out repair crews until the storm has passed, but they say all available personnel will be on standby. In the meantime, CenterPoint is urging caution around damaged equipment.
Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist at CenterPoint Energy, said, ”[the] biggest threat in this storm that’s coming through is going to be the wind. You need to assume that any downed line or wire is energized, and stay clear of the lines or any objects that are touching the lines.”
Both CenterPoint and the American Red Cross coordinate their actions with the Emergency Management Agency as it monitors weather conditions.
Emergency responders may only be able to deploy after weather and road conditions have improved, so being prepared is still crucial.