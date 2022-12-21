 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Local emergency responder organizations prepare for severe winter weather

Linemen repair a power line

Emergency responders are gearing up for what is going to be a very active period of severe winter weather. 44News spoke with American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy about their preparation efforts.

One of American Red Cross's most important roles in emergency response situations is sheltering those whose homes are destroyed, often by falling trees or flooding. Additionally, they maintain disaster relief supply locations.

According to Beth Sweeney, Executive Director of American Red Cross's Southwest Indiana region, ”we have our disaster supply trailers stationed throughout our chapter filled with supplies like cots and blankets. Those are staged on purpose so that if it’s hard to get a trailer out to a certain location, they’re already in some of those larger areas.”

With the expected high winds, CenterPoint will be unable to send out repair crews until the storm has passed, but they say all available personnel will be on standby. In the meantime, CenterPoint is urging caution around damaged equipment.

Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist at CenterPoint Energy, said, ”[the] biggest threat in this storm that’s coming through is going to be the wind. You need to assume that any downed line or wire is energized, and stay clear of the lines or any objects that are touching the lines.”

Both CenterPoint and the American Red Cross coordinate their actions with the Emergency Management Agency as it monitors weather conditions.

Emergency responders may only be able to deploy after weather and road conditions have improved, so being prepared is still crucial.

