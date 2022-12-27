Local Evansville nursing student helps concussion patients after suffering one of her own

NFL star and Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol for the third time this season. Due to him reentering, the issue of concussions is now back in the national spotlight.
The third year Quarterback out of Alabama took a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills back in September. After the hit, Tagovailoa was visibly stumbling, but was cleared to play the very next week. In that game, he ended up hospitalized after his head hit the turf, which led to widespread criticism of how the situation was handled.
According to the University of Michigan Health, about 3.8 million concussions occur each year. Many will go undiagnosed or unreported which can lead to prolonged symptoms and long-term consequences.
"The important thing is to stop activities, avoid playing, avoid contact as there is a thing called second-impact syndrome," says Doctor Thomas Weinzapfel, President of Ascension St. Vincent Concussion Alliance. "We don't want to have dementia, Alzheimer's symptoms, those things like that ahead of time."
Anna Bury, a former high school soccer player at Mater Dei High School, suffered a concussion of her own back in 2015 during a soccer game. This one was more severe than her other concussions and it had a lasting impact on her.
"It actually was the state championship soccer game and I don't know how, not sure how it happened but I ended up getting punched in the face," says Anna Bury, a graduate nursing student. "I got knocked out. It was in the second half and I don't remember any of it."
Anna experienced chronic migraines which led to mental health issues and was ultimately diagnosed with post concussion syndrome. She saw Dr. Thomas Weinszapfel, who helped treat her for her symptoms and was able to help refer her to receive proper treatment.
"She had issues that would of been overlooked initially, but we started adding in what's called the Buffalo Treadmill test," says Dr. Weinzapfel. "That's when we noticed she had what we call Dysautonomia, where when she would exercise her heart rate would drop and her blood pressure would drop."
"I ended up having to get treated for mental health problems. I had really bad anxiety and the depression was just really bad," says Bury.
Bury, now a graduate nursing student, has since recovered from her concussion in 2015. She now works with neurological patients, focusing on the same issues she dealt with many years ago.
"Therapeutic communication is something I really value," says Bury. "So I think it's really helped me talk to families as well and just be there for my patients and go the extra mile for them."
Dr. Weinzapfel says he got interested in the field of study after suffering a concussion of his own, so now seeing Anna doing the same, he believes she will do an amazing job at it.