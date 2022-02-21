Local Evansville Restaurants Affected By Meat Shortage

Hickory Pit Stop BBQ and Thai Papaya Cuisine are two different Evansville restaurants specializing in different cuisines, but they do have one thing in common.
"We're experiencing a price increase in poultry," said Jesse Sanders, the Operations Manager at Thai Papaya Cuisine.
This is due to the shortage of meat products throughout the nation and it's having an affect on restaurants in Evansville.
"With higher quality meats like mutton and brisket, you find yourself having a little bit of a dilemma because the prices are jumping especially right now," said Cameron Ellison, the 4th generation owner of Hickory Pit Stop BBQ "the best way to combat that is just see what you can do to save money which that might be either a price increase or just changing up how we would sale it."
Ellison said he hasn't changed the menu prices at Hickory Pit Stop BBQ just yet, but customers may begin to notice a change soon.
As for Thai Papaya Cuisine, they have already began taking those steps.
"Everything's just getting a little out of hand," said Sanders. "we paid back last year around 33 for a case now we're paying over a hundred and five and it's actually more expensive than beef at this time."
In result of the pandemic many supply chains are experiencing a shortage of drivers. This shortage ultimately limits the supply to restaurants.
"Our supply, our packaging products have doubled if not tripled and our labor, just the cost of labor to run things have almost doubled if not tripled," said Sanders.
With this information these restaurants are asking their customers to remain patient with them.
"We're going to to continue and fight and get through this," said Sanders.
In the meantime they thank their customers for their service during this rough patch.
"My heart goes out to every single one of our customers because without them this place wouldn't be in business," said Ellison.
They are staying optimistic, hoping this shortage will soon come to an end.