Local Evansville Restaurants Affected By Meat Shortage

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Local Evansville Restaurants Affected By Meat Shortage

  • Updated
  • 0

Hickory Pit Stop BBQ and Thai Papaya Cuisine are two different Evansville restaurants specializing in different cuisines, but they do have one thing in common.

"We're experiencing a price increase in poultry," said Jesse Sanders, the Operations Manager at Thai Papaya Cuisine.

This is due to the shortage of meat products throughout the nation and it's having an affect on restaurants in Evansville.

"With higher quality meats like mutton and brisket, you find yourself having a little bit of a dilemma because the prices are jumping especially right now," said Cameron Ellison, the 4th generation owner of Hickory Pit Stop BBQ "the best way to combat that is just see what you can do to save money which that might be either a price increase or just changing up how we would sale it."

Ellison said he hasn't changed the menu prices at Hickory Pit Stop BBQ just yet, but customers may begin to notice a change soon.

As for Thai Papaya Cuisine, they have already began taking those steps.

"Everything's just getting a little out of hand," said Sanders. "we paid back last year around 33 for a case now we're paying over a hundred and five and it's actually more expensive than beef at this time."

In result of the pandemic many supply chains are experiencing a shortage of drivers. This shortage ultimately limits the supply to restaurants.

"Our supply, our packaging products have doubled if not tripled and our labor, just the cost of labor to run things have almost doubled if not tripled," said Sanders. 

With this information these restaurants are asking their customers to remain patient with them.

"We're going to to continue and fight and get through this," said Sanders.

In the meantime they thank their customers for their service during this rough patch.

"My heart goes out to every single one of our customers because without them this place wouldn't be in business," said Ellison.

They are staying optimistic, hoping this shortage will soon come to an end.

Restaurant meat shortage

