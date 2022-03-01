Local Family Shares Adoption Story Amid Ukraine Crisis

Natalia Ellen Jackson also known was "Elle" was adopted from Ukraine when she was only 18 months. Now 20, Elle doesn't recall much of her adoption story.
"My parents they had a hard time, it was just a long process for the adoption," said Elle Jackson.
A similar story for families across the country trying to adopt children from Ukraine now.
Due to the war with Russia, families have found themselves in limbo as states have paused the adoption process.
Even with things at a standstill, Elle's dad, Robert Jackson, says the end result is well worth the wait.
"As soon as we met her and got her in our arms we knew that she was the one for us," said Robert Jackson.
Elle was born just south of Kyiv, Ukraine, an area under attack right now.
"It's my country as well, I hate what's going on and I just want them to stay safe," said Elle Jackson.
Hearing this news was upsetting for Elle and her family.
"We were treated like brothers and sisters when we were over there people were opening their homes for us to stay in and so our heart goes out, our prayers go up," said Robert Jackson.
With the war on-going and no end in sight, they want to encourage Ukrainians and those families looking to adopt to keep fighting and stay strong.
"Don't' give up, do not give up," said Elle Jackson. "you'll get there it was a long process for my parents but they didn't give up, they kept fighting and they got me."
"We're very proud of our daughter," said Robert Jackson. "we love her with all of our heart and we know that she's the one god had meant for us and so we wouldn't change a thing."
The Jackson's hope to return to Ukraine one day so that Elle can remain in touch with her roots.