Local Family Shares Adoption Story Amid Ukraine Crisis

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Family Shares Adoption Story Amid Ukraine Crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
adoption 030122

Natalia Ellen Jackson also known was "Elle" was adopted from Ukraine when she was only 18 months. Now 20, Elle doesn't recall much of her adoption story.

"My parents they had a hard time, it was just a long process for the adoption," said Elle Jackson.

A similar story for families across the country trying to adopt children from Ukraine now. 

Due to the war with Russia, families have found themselves in limbo as states have paused the adoption process.

Even with things at a standstill, Elle's dad, Robert Jackson, says the end result is well worth the wait.

"As soon as we met her and got her in our arms we knew that she was the one for us," said Robert Jackson.

Elle was born just south of Kyiv, Ukraine, an area under attack right now.

"It's my country as well, I hate what's going on and I just want them to stay safe," said Elle Jackson.

Hearing this news was upsetting for Elle and her family.

"We were treated like brothers and sisters when we were over there people were opening their homes for us to stay in and so our heart goes out, our prayers go up," said Robert Jackson.

With the war on-going and no end in sight, they want to encourage Ukrainians and those families looking to adopt to keep fighting and stay strong.

"Don't' give up, do not give up," said Elle Jackson. "you'll get there it was a long process for my parents but they didn't give up, they kept fighting and they got me."

"We're very proud of our daughter," said Robert Jackson. "we love her with all of our heart and we know that she's the one god had meant for us and so we wouldn't change a thing."

The Jackson's hope to return to Ukraine one day so that Elle can remain in touch with her roots.

