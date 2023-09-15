Local farmer ensures extra fruits and vegetables go to feed hungry people in the Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)— It's almost Fall and the harvest season for many crops is either here or already gone. That means plenty of crops are still hanging around and a local farmer is ensuring they don't go to waste.
At the same time, food banks all over the Tri-State are serving more people than ever and the demand isn't letting up.
That's why an Owensboro farm is doing its part to ensure fresh produce is getting into the hands of those who need it the most.
Cecil Farms in Owensboro is donating all its extra produce to local food banks.
Volunteers from all over the commonwealth, some even as far away as Louisville, came to the farm to gather leftovers that won't make it out to market.