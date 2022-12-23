Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions

As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week.
Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
As temperatures dip well below freezing, accessing sources of water can often become complicated.
"Hydrants can freeze, hoses can freeze" says Shawn. "When we shut off our hoses, because we may not be spraying water continuously, depending on the conditions, so when we shut off that hose, if the water isn't moving, the water can freeze in that line, and once its frozen, its done."
Even making routine E.M.S. Runs can prove to be challenging.
"When were actually making a run, when the weather is bad, even though were driving really heavy trucks, they don't want to handle very well in icy conditions like this" Shawn continued.
Firefighters may spend hours in the cold. The protective clothing worn to prevent burns adds extra weight and bulk. But once their gear gets wet, it can become very difficult to even move.
"If were coming out of a fire, were instantly cooling down but coats if they get wet, are turning into icicles, so basically your entire bunker gear will freeze and its literally hard to move, you cant thaw outside obviously at all."
Hypothermia can set in within as little as fifteen minutes. To reduce the risk of getting frostbite or hypothermia, fire crews in Henderson are using any and every method possible to keep warm, including multiple spare changes of socks, boots, and other warming layers.