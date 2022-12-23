 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions

  • 0
Firefighters overcome winter weather

As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week.

Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.

As temperatures dip well below freezing, accessing sources of water can often become complicated.

"Hydrants can freeze, hoses can freeze" says Shawn. "When we shut off our hoses, because we may not be spraying water continuously, depending on the conditions, so when we shut off that hose, if the water isn't moving, the water can freeze in that line, and once its frozen, its done."

Even making routine E.M.S. Runs can prove to be challenging.

"When were actually making a run, when the weather is bad, even though were driving really heavy trucks, they don't want to handle very well in icy conditions like this" Shawn continued.

Firefighters may spend hours in the cold. The protective clothing worn to prevent burns adds extra weight and bulk.  But once their gear gets wet, it can become very difficult to even move.

"If were coming out of a fire, were instantly cooling down but coats if they get wet, are turning into icicles, so basically your entire bunker gear will freeze and its literally hard to move, you cant thaw outside obviously at all."

Hypothermia can set in within as little as fifteen minutes. To reduce the risk of getting frostbite or hypothermia, fire crews in Henderson are using any and every method possible to keep warm, including multiple spare changes of socks, boots, and other warming layers.

Recommended for you