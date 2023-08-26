Local fire department receives water donation from public in Posey County

A local fire department located in Posey County received a donation from a resident to help firefighters in the heat.
In a Facebook post, Black Township Fire and Rescue publicly thanked Mike Blackburn for dropping off 25 cases of water and Gatorade.
"What an awesome community we live in! We are forever grateful for local people going out of their way spending time and money on our volunteers," said Black Township in the Facebook post.
Black Township Fire and Rescue is located outside of Mt. Vernon in the southern portion of Posey County.