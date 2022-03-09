 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Local Food Trucks Impacted By Gas Prices

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock-A-Burger
Sidney Spencer

As the weather warms up food trucks like Rock-A-Burger are open for business.

Since they are constantly traveling across town they're finding it harder to get from Point A to Point B.

If you're wondering why, it's due to the increase in gas prices.

"It definitely affects us as far as like diesel in the truck," said Tyler Weston, a staff crew member at Rock-A-Burger. "you know it's just kind of the cost of doing business."

The recent increase in gas prices has prompted them to budget and find ways to save money.

"You can be apart of those value save programs where you can save up points on gas, but outside of that you just have to just go through it," said Weston.

With little option, Weston and the Rock-A-Burger crew say they're just powering through it.

As far as their menu prices, they don't plan to make any changes.

"I don't think it's fair to the public to increase our prices just based on this stuff that's going on and we're just going to continue to serve a quality product," said Weston.

That's a choice that keeps their customers coming back for more.

"We're out here to serve our community with a quality product to our quality customers," said Weston.

Though traveling is tough right now, they don't plan to let this ongoing issue stop them.

They're making the best out of it, serving the community one burger at a time.