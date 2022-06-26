Local gun shop reacts to President Biden's new gun bill

Saturday President Joe Biden signed a Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill into law. The law is the first major Federal Gun Safety Legislation passed in decades.
"Today we say more than enough," said President Biden. "It's time, when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential."
The Bill will enhance background checks for gun buyers, create penalties for gun trafficking, provide billions of dollars towards mental health services and prevent domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for 5 years.
The act aims to prevent mass shootings and prevent guns from getting in the hands of dangerous people.
Now that this new law has passed, many are wondering how it will effect gun shops.
44News stopped by Lawman Tactical, a local firearm shop in Evansville, to find out.
"Universal background checks have always been standard," said Blake Sergesketter, the Assistant Manager at Lawman Tactical. "That's mostly going to apply to gun shows, private sales, stuff like that. There are no loopholes, there is no getting around a background check, none of that has ever been the case,"
With this Bill now signed into law and the tragic reality of mass shootings, gun shops like Lawman, are further educating their customers on gun safety before they purchase.
"For us we're writing to be as helpful as we can, kind of go over the ends and outs of the firearm that they're buying or invested in buying," said Sergesketter. "We're happy to explain as much as we can to make it as understandable."
In a statement President Biden said "..the Bill doesn't do everything I want but includes actions I've long called for that saves lives."
Although a small step, with the help from gun shops and firearm owners the Bill will have the power to do just that.